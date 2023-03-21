Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Curve debuts wearable payments tech

Financial super app Curve is to bring large-scale wearable payment technology to the UK fintech’s four million customers across 31 European countries.

Under a partnership with wearable payments outfit Digiseq, Curve will offer customers the opportunity to make contactless payments via a range of fashion items, including rings, bracelets and clothing.

Digiseq's mobile personalisation technology RCOS allows consumers to securely provision their Curve payment account onto their wearable using their Android or iOS smartphone.

Users link their card to their wearable item using Digiseq’s white-labelled Manage-Mii app, activating it in seconds, allowing them to make Curve powered wearable payments immediately.

Curve’s founder and CEO, Shachar Bialick comments: “Our work with Digiseq will help us bring Curve payments to wearable technology that people already use every day, furthering our mission to become the most consumer-centric financial tool in anyone’s wallet - or ring, bracelet, and anywhere else they choose."

