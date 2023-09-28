Curve connects with PayPal

All-in-one card app Curve has added integration with PayPal to its suite of payment options.

Customers will be able to directly connect their personal or business PayPal account to Curve without having to enter account, debit or credit card details, and select it as their preferred payment option to make purchases in-store, expanding PayPal’s reach to include all point-of-sale and contactless transactions.



The collaboration will also allow consumers to earn cashback on their PayPal transactions and build it up in their Curve Cash balance to either spend straight away or save up for a special treat.



Shachar Bialick, founder and CEO of Curve, says: “Our work with PayPal takes us another step further to unlock new opportunities for digital payments, and also cements our position as one of the most consumer-centric financial products in anyone’s wallet or cellphone.”



Curve last week secured an additional £58 million in its series C round, taking the round’s total funding to over £133 million.