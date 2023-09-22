Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Fujitsu Services Mizuho

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fujitsu trials gen-AI for Japanese banks

Fujitsu trials gen-AI for Japanese banks

Japanese technology giant Fujitsu is to conduct trials into the use of generative AI (gen-AI) for banking operations.

The tech vendor has partnered with Japan-based Hokuhoku Financial Group for the experiments.

Fujitsu's AI platform, Fujitsu Kozuchi, will be applied to the banking operations of Hokuriko Bank and Hokkaido Bank, two Hokuhoku subsidiaries. More specifically, the gen-AI module on the platform will be used to repsond to internal inquiries, generate and verify business documents and create programs. 

The objective is to identify promising use cases for the technology, according to Fujitsu. 

It is not the first time that Fujitsu has sought to trial the use of gen-AI with a Japanese bank. In June it announced such a plan with Mizuho.

A number of banks have announced plans to experiment with the technology while a number of regulators have also voiced their intention to bring in new rules to govern the use of gen-AI tools such as chatGPT. 

 

Related Companies

Fujitsu Services Mizuho

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Financial inclusion Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
Amazon gives Alexa a generative AI boost
/devops

Amazon gives Alexa a generative AI boost

Ant Group launches AI model for financial apps
/retail

Ant Group launches AI model for financial apps

UK to host global AI summit at historic Bletchley Park

25 Aug

Mizuho to roll out generative AI to employees

28 Jun

Mizuho trials Fujitsu generative AI tech

20 Jun

SMFG taps AI to automatically recommend software repairs

25 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

  4. International students using fintech to receive foreign money transfers - Revolut

  5. Mastercard and Saxo Bank team up for open banking account feature

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Build, Buy or Bust – the hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale