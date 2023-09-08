Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tencent Ant Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Ant Group launches AI model for financial apps

Ant Group launches AI model for financial apps

Ant Group announced that it has begun consumer and professional app testing for a finance-specific artificial intelligence (AI) model at the Inclusion Conference on the Bund in Shanghai this week.

A press release shared by the group states that the AI model had already started closed tests of the apps on the company’s wealth management and insurance platforms.

The apps are called Zhixiaozhu 1.0 and Zhixiaozhu 2.0; 1.0 conducts investment analysis and information extraction and other business tasks for finance professionals, while the 2.0 is designed to give consumers financial tips inline with the average financial professional’s market analysis and reasoning capability. The Zhixiaozhu 2.0 app will be available for users upon receiving regulatory approval, while Zhixiaozhu 1.0 will undergo further tests.

Also announced in the release is the Group's move to open source its AI-powered coding platform CodeFuse for the developer community, while also making the financial-specific AI task benchmark Fin-Eval available to the public.

China has significantly tightened up regulation of the AI space recently with an AI licensing regime, in efforts to strike a balance between encouraging AI tech development, and ensuring content remains controlled.

A spate of AI technology releases, specifically generative AI, have begun pouring out of China, as heavyweights including Baidu Inc and Tencent up the ante in the race to dominate the country’s AI scene.

Related Companies

Tencent Ant Group

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Mobile & online banking Personal finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Digital Transformation in 2024: Why Fix the Legacy Spaghetti Now?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS[Upcoming Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Trending

Related News
UK to host global AI summit at historic Bletchley Park
/devops

UK to host global AI summit at historic Bletchley Park

Ant Group fined $985m
/regulation

Ant Group fined $985m

Ant could sell stake in Hong Kong bank - Bloomberg

08 May

Biden and Harris address AI regulation with BigTech CEOs

05 May

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is more than just an investment

  2. NatWest taps low code tech for payments modernisation programme

  3. Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new &#39;status call&#39; feature

  4. Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

  5. ECB paints PayPal&#39;s stablecoin as new bogeyman in CBDC race

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023