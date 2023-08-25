UK to host global AI summit at historic Bletchley Park

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the global summit on the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) will be hosted at the historic Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, where Alan Turing and a group of codebreakers cracked the Enigma code during World War II.

Sunak announced the summit in June after a meeting with President Biden in Washington. The summit will see tech executives, government leaders, and experts discuss the innovations and future solutions involving AI for the first time. Along with the innovations in AI, the attendees will consider the risk of AI use to spread fraud and misinformation.

"The UK has long been home to the transformative technologies of the future, so there is no better place to host the first ever global AI safety summit than at Bletchley Park,” Sunak told Reuters. "To fully embrace the extraordinary opportunities of artificial intelligence, we must grip and tackle the risks to ensure it develops safely in the years ahead."

Matt Clifford, a tech entrepreneur, and Jonathan Black, former diplomat and security adviser have been announced to lead the summit preparations.

The Group of Seven (G7) economies of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, US, and the EU called for adoption of trustworthy AI standards and agreed to establish an intergovernmental forum titled the ‘Hiroshima AI process.’