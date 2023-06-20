Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mizuho trials Fujitsu generative AI tech

Mizuho trials Fujitsu generative AI tech

Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group has begun trialing generative AI technology from Fujitsu to streamline development and maintenance operations of its systems.

The joint trials, which will go on for several months, will seek to verify the AI’s effectiveness in automatically detecting errors and omissions in system design plans and audit processes.

To strengthen work process resilience, the partners plan to apply generative AI technologies to work processes and tasks including the generation of source code, system development, and maintenance.
 

