News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
Bud taps Google Cloud generative AI tools to develop intelligent chatbot

Bud taps Google Cloud generative AI tools to develop intelligent chatbot

UK fintech Bud has developed a generative AI core and chatbot for personalised customer insights using Google's PaLM2 large language model.

The new logic core will be embedded into Bud's existing lending and affordability product and its money management app, as well as encoded into a new intelligent agent for answering customer queries.

Dubbed Jas, the new chatbot feeds on eriched data generated from past consumer transactions to offer 'hyper-personalised' answers to customer queries and to recommend the right credit product or financial planning tips suitable for each customer.

"We can unlock an endless array of insights for our clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, and optimize various aspects of their business operations," says Ed Maslaveckas, founder and CEO of Bud. "This is a true breakthrough, as we unveil a logic core capable of delivering real-time, limitless insights for both individual customers and corporate users."

