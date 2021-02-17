Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ANZ Banking Group Bud

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ANZ NZ taps Bud for Open Banking implementation

ANZ NZ taps Bud for Open Banking implementation

New Zealand's biggest bank, ANZ NZ will utilise Open Banking technology from the UK's Bud to improve the loan approval process for business customers.

The deal, which marks the beginning of a strategic push by Bud in the Australia and New Zealand markets, will empower ANZ NZ with the capability to ingest and categorise data from prospective borrowers’ bank statements in a bid to streamline the lending process and increase transparency.

The initiative has been spurred by new regulations in New Zealand under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act that requires lenders to capture and verify borrowers’ income and expenses in detail in affordability assessments.

ANZ NZ says it will use Bud’s software to enrich statement data uploaded by borrowers, identifying and categorising income and expenses, and returning a summary to the bank for use in its affordability assessments.

Ed Maslaveckas, Bud’s CEO comments: “We’ve seen Open Banking start to have a significant impact on the credit market in the UK. We’ve invested heavily in our intelligence capabilities over the last year, developing the granularity and accuracy that institutions need to shape these journeys and developing tools that allow us to quickly port that performance level to new markets."

ANZ was one of a collective of big banks that joined in a $20 million funding round for Bud in February 2019.

Related Companies

ANZ Banking Group Bud

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies,[New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Trending

Related News
Dozens inks Open Banking deal with Bud
/startups

Dozens inks Open Banking deal with Bud

Bud launches open banking payments product
/payments

Bud launches open banking payments product

HSBC inks global deal with Open Banking outfit Bud

11 Dec 2019

Bud cuts 20% of workforce

18 Sep 2019

Bud extols the value of PHP for open banking

05 Apr 2019

Big banks back Bud in $20 million funding round

04 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. Citi loses legal battle over $0.5 billion funds transfer gaffe

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. Goldman Sachs adds investing feature to Marcus

  4. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  5. Rabobank to cut five thousand staff and downsize branch network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?