Bud branches out into US

UK-based open banking fintech Bud has hired a leadership team to spearhead its entry into the US market.

Bud's technology is based on transactional AI models that enable financial institutions to personalise digital products and automate lending decisions.



The firm's open banking platform is used by customers including ANZ, Street UK and TotallyMoney to automate affordability checks. Others, including HSBC and Credit Karma, tap Bud’s technology to help customers understand their finances.



The expansion into the US follows an $80 million raise last June and an undiclosed investment from TransUnion in January.



Edward Maslaveckas, CEO of Bud, says: “The US shows growing interest in open banking, and many Americans are wondering how they can use transactional data in their businesses. Bud’s Transactional AI is the first of its kind, offering lenders a highly accurate picture of their customers’ income, expenses, and creditworthiness in real-time. Lenders can approve more loans, assess risk confidently and recommend the right products at the right time.”



Bud’s North American operation launches with a newly appointed leadership team, bringing experience from across the US fintech landscape. The core launch team includes:



EVP North America, Kyle Ray

SVP Sales, Jeff Thormann

VP Sales, Nathan Mairs

AVP, North American Head of Marketing, Melissa Hougie

Lead Product Manager, Chris Luth

Director of Business Development, Corey Horr