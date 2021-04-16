Credit Karma taps Bud Open Banking platform to help members find better products

Credit monitoring and building platform Credit Karma has picked Bud's Open Banking stack to help its UK members find better financial products and make smart money decisions.

Credit Karma will implement Bud’s Open Banking data aggregation and transaction intelligence platform in a move to underpin a set of new features designed to help members optimise their credit.



The platform analyses and enriches members' banking data, creating insights that power new personalised services for customers. Members get help finding better financial products and to manage their bills more efficiently with in-app switching services.



Ziad El Baba, general manager, Credit Karma UK and Canada, says: "Through the years since its inception, Credit Karma has been working hard to put customers in control, and to have to have full visibility of the factors affecting their credit score.



"Our new partnership with Bud marks a significant step forward in our campaign for greater transparency, providing us with a wealth of insight that gives customers more power over their financial future, while enabling banks to make better, more informed decisions.”

