Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bud Credit Karma

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Credit Karma taps Bud Open Banking platform to help members find better products

Credit Karma taps Bud Open Banking platform to help members find better products

Credit monitoring and building platform Credit Karma has picked Bud's Open Banking stack to help its UK members find better financial products and make smart money decisions.

Credit Karma will implement Bud’s Open Banking data aggregation and transaction intelligence platform in a move to underpin a set of new features designed to help members optimise their credit.

The platform analyses and enriches members' banking data, creating insights that power new personalised services for customers. Members get help finding better financial products and to manage their bills more efficiently with in-app switching services.

Ziad El Baba, general manager, Credit Karma UK and Canada, says: "Through the years since its inception, Credit Karma has been working hard to put customers in control, and to have to have full visibility of the factors affecting their credit score.

"Our new partnership with Bud marks a significant step forward in our campaign for greater transparency, providing us with a wealth of insight that gives customers more power over their financial future, while enabling banks to make better, more informed decisions.”

Related Companies

Bud Credit Karma

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?[Webinar] Has the ‘Instant’ been taken out of Instant Payments Adoption for Corporate Banks?

Trending

Related News
ANZ NZ taps Bud for Open Banking implementation
/wholesale

ANZ NZ taps Bud for Open Banking implementation

Dozens inks Open Banking deal with Bud
/startups

Dozens inks Open Banking deal with Bud

Intuit nears $7 billion take over of Credit Karma

24 Feb 2020

Credit Karma moves into savings

04 Oct 2019

Bud cuts 20% of workforce

18 Sep 2019

Silver Lake buys $500m stake in Credit Karma

29 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Barclays to shut down Pingit on 30 June

  2. Mastercard unveils carbon calculator for banks

  3. Revolut says hello to 11 new crypto tokens

  4. FIS Ventures invests in Modulr

  5. Investing In Crypto: On The Nature of Staking

Research
See all papers »
Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021