Payments
Apple

Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
Apple Tap to Pay spotted in the wild

Apple's new Tap to Pay on iPhone feature has been spotted in the wild at the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino, California.

Apple confirmed the roll out of Tap to Pay in February last year. The feature enables users to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone. Unlike traditional mPOS systems, no additional hardware or payment terminal is needed.

Apple has been working on the new feature since around 2020, when it paid $100 million for Canadian startup Mobeewave.

So far it has been made available to businesses, not consumers, through Shopify and Adyen point-of-sale commerce platforms.

Apple

Retail banking

Mobile & online banking
