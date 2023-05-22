NatWest soft launches SoftPOS

NatWest is to launch Tap to Pay on Android, enabling businesses to accept payments with the touch of a card on their smart phone.

Particularly pertinent for infrequent seasonal sellers, small merchants and larger businesses who want a cost-effective way to enable a larger workforce to take payments without needing a large pool of payment terminals, Tap to Pay is quick to integrate and requires no additional hardware.



As part of an initial rollout phase, Tap to Pay on Android will be available for a small cohort of Tyl by NatWest merchants, before a full launch later this year.



Mike Elliff, CEO of Tyl by NatWest, says: “We understand that business owners are always looking for ways to streamline their operations, boost sales and connect with their customers regardless of location. This new product enables us to meet their needs and put contactless payments into the pockets of countless businesses, optimising the payment experience for all.”