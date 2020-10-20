Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
Related Companies

Fujitsu Consulting JCB International Mizuho

Identity

Wholesale banking Security Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
Fujitsu, JCB and Mizuho to test digital identity interoperability

Fujitsu, JCB and Mizuho to test digital identity interoperability

Fujitsu, JCB and Mizuho Bank are to jointly test a system that enables secure transactions involving sensitive user ID information between companies and industries.

For the trial, JCB and Mizuho Bank will exchange and link participant ID information, such as names, addresses, and employers, on a cloud platform built by Fujitsu.

Approximately 100 Fujitsu Group employees in Japan will participate in the programme, which is scheduled to last for approximately four months.

The project will run on a self-sovereign and decentralised digital identity exchange technology, which utilises a blockchain solution from Fujitsu Laboratories.

Fujitsu Consulting JCB International Mizuho

Identity

Wholesale banking Security Retail banking

Keywords

Blockchain
