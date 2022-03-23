Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mizuho Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud

Mizuho to shift operations to Google Cloud

Japan's Mizuho is to move into the banking-as-a-service market and re-engineer its operations through an alliance with Google Cloud.

Mizuho says the BaaS aspect will "create and curate new digital products and services that appeal to customers at scale".

At the customer level, the transition to Google Cloud will also offer more advanced analytical capabilities for driving personalised customer services. The shift to the cloud will additionally help to modernise the bank's systems for increased security and agility.

Masahiro Kihara, president & group CEO, Mizuho, says: “The global spread of Covid-19, along with megatrends such as digitalisation, the aging population, and globalisation, have led to significant changes in our lifestyles and economies. To deliver on the needs of our customers in this new era, we’re working with Google to enhance our operational capabilities, innovate across our online and mobile channels, and transform our corporate culture."

The deal comes months after Mizuho Financial Group CEO Tatsufumi Sakai was forced to resign after Japan's banking regulator hit the firm with a business improvement order related to a series of systems glitches.

Related Companies

Mizuho Google

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
Mizuho leads $131 million round in Filipino neobank Tonik
/retail

Mizuho leads $131 million round in Filipino neobank Tonik

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems
/people

Mizuho CEO quits over series of IT problems

Scotiabank taps Google Cloud for more personalised services

01 Oct 2021

HSBC taps Google Cloud to monitor climate risks

30 Sep 2021

Mizuho president Fujiwara to step down following series of IT failures

14 Jun 2021

Japan's first app-only bank to run entirely on Google Cloud

21 Apr 2021

Fujitsu, JCB and Mizuho to test digital identity interoperability

20 Oct 2020

Trending

  1. EPI abandons plan for Visa and Mastercard rival as member banks quit

  2. Santander punished for forcing customers to use mobile phones

  3. Mastercard partners HSBC to bring new B2B payments option to the UK

  4. CMA writes to Barclays and Lloyds over open banking API breaches

  5. Irish postal service seeks banking platform services provider

Research
See all reports »
Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Cloud, the Critical Component to Power New Business Models

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale