Infosys scores tech outsourcing deal with Danske Bank

Indian IT services provider Infosys has secured a digital transformation contract with Denmark’s Danske Bank.

The deal will be worth $454m over five years.

Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s Bangalore-based IT centre as part of the deal, bringing with it the transfer of 1,400 employees.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives, according to a statement.

It also ties in with Infosys’s expansion efforts in the Nordics. The IT services provider has Infosys has acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland, and recently opened a new proximity centre in Gothenburg, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.