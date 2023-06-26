Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
Infosys scores tech outsourcing deal with Danske Bank

Indian IT services provider Infosys has secured a digital transformation contract with Denmark’s Danske Bank.

The deal will be worth $454m over five years.

Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank’s Bangalore-based IT centre as part of the deal, bringing with it the transfer of 1,400 employees.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation initiatives, according to a statement.

It also ties in with Infosys’s expansion efforts in the Nordics. The IT services provider has Infosys has acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland, and recently opened a new proximity centre in Gothenburg, Sweden and Oslo, Norway.

