Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Danske Bank rolls out B2B business intelligence service

Danske Bank rolls out B2B business intelligence service

Three years in the making, Danske Bank is finally rolling out a B2B business intelligence service developed in partnership with Axeptia Credit Intelligence that help clients keep track of the financial health of their customers.

The Danish bank is making the technology accessible for business customers in Denmark, Sweden and Finland following a pilot trial period in Norway.

Danske Bank says the technology is being introduced in response to customer demand in the face of escalating worries over credit risk.

Claus Harder, globalhead of markets and transaction banking at Danske Bank points out that recent bankruptcy numbers from Statistics Denmark are running higher than they have for a long time.

"While there can be multiple reasons for this, the fact remains that uncertainty among our customers is increasing as a result. They want to know if their customers pay what they owe on time, or if there is a risk of non-payment," he says. "Add to this the general uncertainty pervading the current economic situation and what emerges is a longing among companies for a clear overview and predictability when it comes to their customers.”

Customers gain access to the tool through an app or via Danske Bank’s financial platform for business customers.

The program assimilates data from the customer’s ERP system, credit information provider and debt collection provider and visualises it to provide an overview and guide to possible problems at customers that could lead to payment defaults.

The bank ascibes the three-year timeframe to the project to the demanding processes involved in fintech/bank collaborations.

Says Harder: “What drives us is the desire to develop tools and solutions that can benefit our customers, and we have realised we can achieve our goals faster by working with partners like Axeptia.”

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Related News
Danske Bank releases ambitious climate action plan
/sustainable

Danske Bank releases ambitious climate action plan

NextGen Nordics: Danske Bank announces Trade AI app
/wholesale

NextGen Nordics: Danske Bank announces Trade AI app

Danske Bank tests quantum communication for data transfer

01 Mar 2022

Danske Bank lays off 257 employees

26 Nov 2020

Danske Bank rolls out expense management tool

19 Nov 2020

Danske Bank bids to cut bureaucracy for IT staffers

15 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. ChatGPT investment fund smashes the UK&#39;s ten most popular funds

  2. Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

  3. Stripe to power Microsoft Teams payments for businesses

  4. DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

  5. Revolut goes live in Brazil

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023