Open payments firm Volt raises $60m

London-based open payments gateway Volt is targeting Asia Pacific and the Americas after securing $60 million in a Series B funding round led by IVP.

CommerzVentures, EQT Ventures, Augmentum Fintech and Fuel Ventures joined the round.

Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together a new generation of account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.

The firm has also landed in Brazil and has Australian market entry planned for later in 2023, as well as its sights set on the US market.

Angela Zhu, partner, IVP, says: “As over 70 countries, including the US, transition to RTP systems, merchants are experiencing the immense benefits of instant, secure, and cost-effective A2A payments.

“With the value of A2A payments in e-commerce transactions set to reach $757 billion by 2026, Volt is well positioned to redefine the future of payments on a global scale.”

