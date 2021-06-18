Open payments firm Volt raises $23.5m

London-based open payments gateway Volt has raised $23.5 million in a Series A funding round led by EQT Ventures.

Augmentum Fintech, Fuel Ventures, and angel investors including Adyen co-founder Robert Kraal and FIS non-executive director Gabriel de Montessus joined the round for Volt (not to be confused with the Australian digital bank of the same name).



Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together new generation account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.



Volt says there are 58 countries around the world rolling out new instant payment schemes, with companies across the globe embracing a new more digital way of working. With its new funding in place, the startup wants to take advantage of this and expand into new territories and build out its global footprint.



Tom Greenwood, CEO, Volt, says: “Instant payments are set to dominate the global payments landscape and will become the new normal. It’s an exciting time to be in payments, and we are delighted to have secured such a significant funding round, and the backing of an influential group of investors."