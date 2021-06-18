Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

volt

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Open payments firm Volt raises $23.5m

Open payments firm Volt raises $23.5m

London-based open payments gateway Volt has raised $23.5 million in a Series A funding round led by EQT Ventures.

Augmentum Fintech, Fuel Ventures, and angel investors including Adyen co-founder Robert Kraal and FIS non-executive director Gabriel de Montessus joined the round for Volt (not to be confused with the Australian digital bank of the same name).

Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together new generation account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.

Volt says there are 58 countries around the world rolling out new instant payment schemes, with companies across the globe embracing a new more digital way of working. With its new funding in place, the startup wants to take advantage of this and expand into new territories and build out its global footprint.

Tom Greenwood, CEO, Volt, says: “Instant payments are set to dominate the global payments landscape and will become the new normal. It’s an exciting time to be in payments, and we are delighted to have secured such a significant funding round, and the backing of an influential group of investors."

Related Companies

volt

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Findex Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Valuing Nature: Better Assessing Financial Risk

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future[New Impact Study] Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Trending

Trending

  1. Stripe launches ID verification tool; sees strong investor interest

  2. PayPal vets launch decentralised cross-border payment network

  3. Wipro appoints YES Bank tech chief as CIO

  4. AmEx opens first business banking accounts

  5. Lloyds Banking Group appoints David Gledhill from DBS as chief operating officer

Research
See all reports »
The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Identity verification’s integral position in evolving digital transformation

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future

Refreshing Payment Orchestration for a digital future