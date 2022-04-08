Volt appoints PayPal veteran as CRO

Real-time payments provider Volt has announced the hire of Matt Komorowski, who previously led PayPal’s channel partnership business across APAC, LATAM, and MEA.

Having been with PayPal for over a decade, Komorowski now joins Volt as its new chief revenue officer (CRO). This is a key appointment for Volt, which last year announced a $23.5m funding round - the largest Series A ever for the open banking industry.



Tom Greenwood, founder and CEO of Volt, comments: “We are delighted to have Matt onboard. At a key time for our business, he brings a wealth of experience in payments and in driving high-growth in scale organisations.”



“Matt has proven his success in optimising revenue and strategic growth for global companies,” Greenwood continues. “Combined with his expertise in bringing innovative payments models to new markets, he’ll be invaluable in working with us to realise our vision of real time payments everywhere.”



This hire is another step in Volt’s plans for international growth, as demand for real-time payments soars. Komorowski is mandated to ensure the adoption of open banking, with merchants and PSPs worldwide, continues.



Matt Komorowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Volt, says: “My role will focus on driving adoption for our open banking products across markets and business verticals, and on building the right organisation and hiring the best talent to start hyperscaling.”



“Volt’s culture is centred around building an organisation where sales and product development interact and exchange information very quickly, ensuring merchants are getting the products that they need,” Komorowski continues. “As Volt scales, we want to make sure that that part of the culture remains at the core of its strategy.”