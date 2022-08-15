Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banco Central do Brasil

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Brazil central bank chief predicts death of credit cards

Brazil central bank chief predicts death of credit cards

Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto believes credit cards are on the brink of extinction due to growth in account-to-account based open payments.

Speaking at an event about cryptocurrencies, and as reported by Reuters, Campos Neto projected that users will soon control all aspects of their financial life in one “integrator” on their mobile, rather than having many apps from different banks.

This will allow the development of cash management products for individuals and users to choose between, with payments handled by the Pix instant payment system, he added.

Pix is the Brazilian account-to-account payment method launched in 2020. The platform has been widely adopted by Brazillians and has already overtaken credit and debit card transactions by volume across the country.

“This system eliminates the need to have a credit card. I think that credit cards will cease to exist at some point soon,” said Campos Neto, noting that banks have already started using Pix to offer credit.

According to Campos Neto, Pix could first expand “at least” to Latin America. He said Canada has also shown interest in the system.

Related Companies

Banco Central do Brasil

Lead Channel

Predictions

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digital Asset Series 2022: Navigating CBDC Unknowns

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 15 August, 2022, 12:23Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Good thing Central Bankers dont run retail banks then! 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line[NEW IMPACT STUDY] Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Trending

Related News
Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools
/payments

Mastercard rolls out open banking payments tools

Closed loop and A2A payments set to take a bite out of card schemes
/payments

Closed loop and A2A payments set to take a bite out of card schemes

Lloyds signs first retailer for A2A payments API

28 Jan

Plaid launches A2A payments programme

21 Oct 2021

Worldline releases A2A white label payments product for online businesses

27 Sep 2021

Worldpay rolls out Open Banking Hub for account-to-account payments

17 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Revolut crypto courses attract 1.5 million users

  2. Fintech challenger Dozens shuts up shop

  3. Plaid deal lets Wise customers connect accounts to 6000 apps

  4. Cryptoassets in the metaverse could cause systemic risk - BofE

  5. The Bank of London to open new tech hub in Charlotte, creating 350 jobs

Research
See all reports »
Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Onboarding, KYC, and Digital Identity: the Bottom Line

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

Rebundling: The Next Stage of the Fintech Evolution

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022

The Future of Digital Banking in the UK 2022