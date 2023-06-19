Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Philippines and India sign fintech MoU

Philippines and India sign fintech MoU

India and the Philippines have moved to strengthen the ties between their respective fintech sectors by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The agreement will include the establishment of a joint working group on fintech involving the Philippines’ department of finance and India’s department of economic affairs.

In addition to inter-government discussions on best practice, the MoU also mentions the promotion of cooperation in the development of fintech services and the creation of an international version of application programming interfaces.

India has been at the forefront of digital cash developments and began its pilot on central bank digital currency at the end of 2022.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion Wholesale banking Regulation & Compliance Payments

Keywords

Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] KYC Data Enrichment: Enhancing ongoing risk scoring and monitoring with new data sources

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: Priorities for 2023

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system
/payments

JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

The Philippines wins bank note of the year
/payments

The Philippines wins bank note of the year

India's PhonePe raises $100m at $12bn valuation

15 Feb

India's biggest retailer trials digital rupee

03 Feb

Indian PM Modi hails fintech revolution in digital banking push

17 Oct 2022

Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play

10 Oct 2022

Mynt becomes first fintech Unicorn in the Philippines with $300 million fund raise

05 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. BIS and Bank of England complete CBDC project

  2. European banks hit by Russian hackers

  3. Molten Ventures wipes 40% off Revolut valuation

  4. JP Morgan invests in trade finance fintech

  5. Deutsche Bank applies for digital asset licence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023