Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Next Gen Banking UX
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Indian PM Modi hails fintech revolution in digital banking push

Indian PM Modi hails fintech revolution in digital banking push

India's prime minister Narendra Modi has announced the launch of 75 digital banking units (DBUs) in a move that he says will improve the banking experience for users and boost financial inclusion.

The step was signposted in the 2022-23 budget announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this year.

“In recent years, digital banking, digital payments and fintech innovations have grown at a rapid pace in the country," said the minister. "The government is continuously encouraging these sectors to ensure that the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country in a consumer-friendly manner.

"Taking forward this agenda, and to mark 75 years of our independence, it is proposed to set up 75 DBUs in 75 districts of the country by Scheduled Commercial Banks”.

These digital banks will provide a number of services including current accounts, mobile and internet banking, debit and credit cards and digital kits for both merchants and customers. 

Modi has been an active proponent of digital banking. In 2014 he introduced plans to replace phone banking with digital banking. He has also spoken about the potential of digital banking services to herald a "fintech revolution" in the country.

However, India and Modi have been less enthusiastic about cryptocurrencies. In July, the central bank announced its desire to ban cryptocurrencies. The call will be dependant on a Financial Stability Board report that is due to be published some time in October. 

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Regulation & Compliance Markets

Keywords

Alternative finance Next Gen Banking UX
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry[Webinar] Data-as-a-Product: Shaping the future of the financial industry

Trending

Related News
Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play
/cloud

Sibos 2022: India’s regional banks – the state of play

India preps digital rupee pilot
/crypto

India preps digital rupee pilot

India's RBI tightens rules for digital lenders

11 Aug

India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

03 Dec 2021

Mastercard complains to US govt about Indian PM's RuPay promotion

02 Nov 2018

"The digitisation of assets has started," says Eurex Asia head

09 Aug 2018

Trending

  1. Eurosystem delays T2 wholesale payment system launch

  2. NatWest to launch BaaS business in UK

  3. Legal &amp; General and Lloyds Banking Group lead &#163;35 million investment in Moneyhub

  4. Lloyds launches fintech sandbox with NayaOne

  5. Revolut launches holiday home rental service

Research
See all reports »
Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023

Banking as a Service: Predictions for 2023