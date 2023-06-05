Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Sibos Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

JPMorgan is to test the use of blockchain technology for the provision of dollar-based settlement services for Indian financial institutions.

Dollar payments in India are usually made through the Swift messaging system via Nostro accounts held at US-based banks. However, such payments can only be processed during US office hours and are unavailable over the weekend.

Under the pilot, first reported by the Economic Times, six Indian banks - HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, and IndusInd Bank - will open on-chain Nostro accounts with JPMorgan's branch in Gift City. . The blockchain-based system will enable instantaneous 24x7 settlement between accounts held at the US bank, in effect creating a private intra-correspondent banking network.

The interbank payments network is part of JPMorgan's blockchain unit Onyx, which has already roped in Siemens as an anchor client and run trials with the Central Bank of Bharain.

Related Companies

JPMorgan Chase

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Sibos Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] ISO 20022 Evolution: How to ensure Interoperability

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

JPMorgan Chase

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Trending

Related News
JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC
/people

JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

DBS completes repo transaction on JPMorgan's Onyx
/markets

DBS completes repo transaction on JPMorgan's Onyx

JPMorgan and Visa link blockchain payment networks

11 Oct 2022

JPMorgan builds blockchain payments system for Siemens

21 Dec 2021

Central Bank of Bahrain taps JPMorgan Onyx for digital currency trials

14 May 2021

DBS, Temasek and JPMorgan set up DLT-based payments joint venture

28 Apr 2021

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. HSBC launches ESG Index

  3. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  4. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

  5. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking