Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mynt

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mynt becomes first fintech Unicorn in the Philippines with $300 million fund raise

Mynt becomes first fintech Unicorn in the Philippines with $300 million fund raise

Mynt, the mobile payment and credit service owned by Philippine mobile operator Globe Telecom, has raised over $300 million in funding, valuing the firm at over $2 billion.

The investment round was led by global investment giant Warburg Pincus, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt's existing investors. The round also includes participation from Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures as well as capital from Globe and Ayala.

Through the Mynt's popular GCash app, customers can purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills at over 600 partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines; purchase from over 3m partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, insurance and investments.

The company currently cliams over 48 million users, nearly half of the national population and is on track to reach PHP3 trillion of gross transaction value, 3x times more than last year. The company has also recorded peak daily app log-ins and daily active transactions of 19 million and 12 million, respectively.

This year, Mynt has piloted GLoan, a cash loan product that allows qualified users to borrow as much as P25,000, with repayment spread over 12 months. The company says it is looking to launch buy now, pay later products within the year.

GCash is also geared to the eco-conscious user with GForest, a gamified environmental stewardship program where users can convert their green points acquired from using GCash into a virtual tree, which in turn would be planted as an actual tree in critical locations within the Philippines. To date, there are over 8.7 million users of the GForest feature within the app.

"We have been able to continuously expand by introducing game-changing innovations while improving our profitability profile," says Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt. "We are excited about our new partnership with Warburg, Insight, Itai Tsiddon and Amplo, as they each bring strategic value to our team in the pursuit of our vision towards finance for all."

Related Companies

Mynt

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to mitigate loss and lean into success in the Payments Industry

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks[Webinar] Ready for Real-Time? Delivering unrivalled value for European Banks

Trending

Related News
Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

Ant Financial takes equity stake in Phillippine mobile money firm

Trending

  1. HSBC signs multi-year DevOps deal with CloudBees

  2. Starling Bank launches &#39;Bills Manager&#39;

  3. Revolut app lets customers sketch their own card design

  4. Klarna launches one-stop shopping app globally

  5. JPMorgan estimates CBDCs could save corporates &#163;100 billion in transaction costs

Research
See all reports »
Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Addressing the Poverty Premium: A data-led approach

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Continuous Reinvention: The holy grail of Digital Transformation

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale

Open Banking powered by the Cloud, Democratising Finance at Scale