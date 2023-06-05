The Philippines wins bank note of the year

The Philippines 1000 Piso - featuring the endangered Philippine eagle and a holographic image of national flower the Sampaguita - has been named new banknote of the year.

Northern Ireland’s 50 Pound bill which features flora, fauna, and workers, and Scotland’s 100 Pound note which features Sir Walter Scott and Dr Flora Murray were runners up in the annual award, run by the International Bank Note Society.





The back design of the Philippines note is unchanged from the previous 1000 Piso issue which features Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a country map, and South Sea pearl.





Despite its international acclaim, the note has proved controversial in the Philippines: descendants of the three World War II heroes previously on the face were so opposed to the design change that the central bank will continue to print both varieties for the time being.