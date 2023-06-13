Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoCardless to cut 17% of staff

GoCardless to cut 17% of staff

UK payments unicorn GoCardless is to cut 17% of staff in a bid to shave 15% off its cost base and rediscover its scrappy startup energy

The move will entail the redundancy of 135 roles, reducing the firm's global headcount in the UK, ANZ and US from over 900 to under 800.

Additionally, the senior leadership team will be slimmed down by 25% and 59 new open roles waiting for fulfilment will be closed.

In a blog post announcing the move, CEO Hiroki Takeuchi says: "In light of the current economic environment, we have decided to focus our efforts on the core areas of our business and reduce our investment in initiatives with longer term payback. The changes we are announcing today will get us within touching distance of profitability in the near future."

Takeuchi has come under fire from staff earmarked for departure by implying in previous communications that many positions were not pulling their weight.

"I heard that there was a lack of humility in acknowledging the part that our leadership, and more specifically I have played in getting to this point," Takeuchi responds. "To be honest, this hurt a lot as I know how much the rest of the exec team and I feel responsible for this situation. However, on reflection, I can see how this came across. In our rush to get everything done, I missed that acknowledgement in last week’s communications. We fully recognise our part to play in this and that as a leadership team we have not delivered. Please believe me when I say we are all soul searching to reflect on how we do better in future."

Nonetheless, Takeuchi will be pushing remaining staff to work harder at a faster, more intense pace.

"Increasing our level of urgency will inject more energy into our working environment," he says. "Being hungrier to win will create the opportunity for huge personal growth. My hope is that the changes we make will help us to recapture some of the start-up spirit that I fear we lost as we have scaled the company."

Gocardless joined the unicorn club in February last year, when it secured a Series G funding round of $312 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh[Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Trending

Related News
GoCardless and Plaid launch VRP offering ahead of CMA sweeping deadline
/payments

GoCardless and Plaid launch VRP offering ahead of CMA sweeping deadline

GoCardless to acquire Nordigen
/payments

GoCardless to acquire Nordigen

GoCardless wins first VRP customer

17 May 2022

GoCardless appoints Mastercard and VocaLink exec Paul Stoddart as president

04 May 2022

GoCardless joins Unicorn club on $312 million funding round

08 Feb 2022

GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

12 May 2021

Trending

  1. Banks are becoming &quot;museums of technology&quot; says ex-Barclays boss

  2. The Netherlands gets nationwide contactless public transport payments system

  3. Swift steps up blockchain experimentation

  4. Barclays explores options for payments biz - Reuters

  5. Goldman Sachs fintech boss Stephanie Cohen takes leave of absence

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023