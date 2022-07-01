Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless Nordigen

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoCardless to acquire Nordigen

GoCardless to acquire Nordigen

GoCardless has announced its plans to acquire Nordigen, a freemium open banking data provider. This move will open GoCardless to a wider covering in its account-to-account network, more than 2,300 banks in 31 countries.

Nordigen’s technology will provide GoCardless with in-house open banking connectivity, providing free open banking connectivity at scale, opening up self-serve access to account information services (AIS). Additionally, it will offer a suite of premium data products which may help improve outcomes across a range of use cases from credit assessments to customer engagement.

This announcement is in line with the company’s open banking strategy, over the last 18 months it has launched its open-banking enabled Instant Bank Pay feature across multiple markets, and also launched Verified Mandates, which combines AIS with direct debit to prevent fraud.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, said: “The Nordigen acquisition will take us to the next level. By intelligently combining free, state-of-the-art open banking connectivity with deep payment expertise, we can now offer open banking-as-a-service to any developer, partner or fintech. We believe this open access will lead to experimentation, and that will create even more compelling use cases.”

The deal is expected to close later in the summer. Further terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Related Companies

GoCardless Nordigen

Lead Channel

Payments

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success[New Impact Study] Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Trending

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Klarna exec blasts &#39;mind-boggling&#39; Barclays BNPL research

  3. Australian neobank Volt goes to the wall

  4. UK Finance reveals huge rise in APP fraud

  5. India proposes tougher IT outsourcing rules for banks

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022