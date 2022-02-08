Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
GoCardless joins Unicorn club on $312 million funding round

GoCardless joins Unicorn club on $312 million funding round

GoCardless, a processor of recurring debit payments for more than 70,000 businesses worldwide, has secured a Series G funding round of $312 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

The investment is led by Permira and backed by new investor BlackRock Private Equity Partners

Since its last $95 million funding round in December 2020, the company’s valuation has more than doubled, while headcount has grown by 85%.

The company says it will use the funding to build on its open banking strategy, challenging the dominance of credit cards in instant payments by making bank-to-bank debit payments available as a lower-cost alternative to cards.

The firm says its Instant Bank Pay product has already helped thousands of merchants in the UK and Europe process millions of dollars’ worth of one-time payments. Both Klarna and PayPal have recently signed deals for GoCardless to serve as their account-to-account payment partner of choice.

Alberto Riva, principal at Permira, says: “We believe GoCardless is uniquely positioned to become a global champion in account-to-account payments through leveraging open banking. We are thrilled to back Hiroki (Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO) and his excellent team to continue innovating and offering best-in-class solutions that are cheaper, faster and a more secure way of collecting payments globally.”

With the round, GoCardless will also add further technology and payments expertise to its board, with Michael Rouse, former chief commercial officer at Klarna joining, and Koen Köppen, chief technology officer at Klarna and board member of Mollie, joining as an independent director.

Related Companies

GoCardless

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: NextGen Nordics 2022 - Join us in Stockholm, Sweden on 27 April 2022 - Register now

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >Payments Modernisation: The Cloud Imperative 2022 - Take the Survey >

Trending

Related News
GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year
/people

GoCardless to let staff work overseas for 90 days a year

GoCardless launches open banking payments
/payments

GoCardless launches open banking payments

GoCardless nears Unicorn status on $95 million funding round

17 Dec 2020

GoCardless taps TransferWise for borderless recurring payments

06 Nov 2019

GoCardless enters US market

18 Sep 2019

GoCardless raises $75 million for international expansion

18 Feb 2019

GoCardless raises $22.5 million

19 Sep 2017

Trending

  1. PayPal reveals 4.5 million accounts were ‘illegitimate’, shares plummet

  2. Accenture-led consortium to build new UAE instant payments platform

  3. Monzo offers staff three months’ paid leave

  4. Revolut moves into insurtech with pet product

  5. Monzo beats Starling on overdraft requests, claims Built for Mars

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation 2022

The Future of Regulation 2022

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?

Open Banking Europe 2022 - What’s next for Open Banking?