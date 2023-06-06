Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Payments DevOps

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Money20/20: No end game for open banking

Money20/20: No end game for open banking

Money20/20's annual Europe event kicked off with a stream updating the industry on the progress of open banking.

The first of these sessions, ‘From Concept To Reality: Five Years Of Open Banking’, was moderated by Helen Child, founder and CEO, Open Banking Excellence (OBE), who was joined by Nick Corrigan, European president, Global Payments; Tom Pope, SVP payments and platforms, Tink; and Jim Wadsworth, EVP, strategic market development, Konsentus.

Regarding where the industry is at this point, Corrigan argued that there is a need to “zoom out” from the current situation and look at what the first principles of open banking are, which he state dare: “financial inclusion and financial well being and the advent of technology inside the financial services business.”

With this in mind, he said, “it's still early days. You’ve got to remember that we're five years in. Two of those years were interrupted by a pandemic. And I think we've got the building blocks in place.”

Corrigan added that those building blocks are the account side and the payments side. Pope joined the conversation: "I hate the term open banking. I get kind of frustrated when people talk about Tink as an open banking company because I don't think that means anything. I want to be a payments company, a databased payments company.”

He continued: “it's kind of meaningless to talk about selling open banking. All you need to think about is what are the problems in those individual markets, that open banking can solve. Sometimes it’s a data related problem. Sometimes that's a payments related problem. Sometimes you can bring the data out of the payment altogether to solve a problem in a new way.”

Regarding where we are in Europe, Wadsworth mentioned: "it’s a good start but it’s just that.” He continued that “PSD2 was a good start but there’s so much more to be done.”

The panelists agreed that the UK’s open banking initiatives is one of the benchmarks globally, although all argued that there are other countries doing good things. Wadsworth explained that Poland’s system is “a superb example of how an existing infrastructure how to account payments works, and they moved on they got point of sale, they've got QR codes. They're managing to break through to the ecommerce side.”

Corrigan followed by saying that, “in some respects, certainly from a regulatory perspective, the UK and Europe have been overtaken, at least in terms of the ambition, by other parts of the world.”

In concluding Corrigan said: “No one really knows what the end game is. We’re right at the start.”

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Payments DevOps

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Comments: (1)

John Davies
John Davies - Velo Payments - London 06 June, 2023, 12:56Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Open Banking has started well, while pandemic served as an unexpected roadblock, equally, it has also accelerated our journey towards a digital future. The UK may have been the opening act but now it appears Europe is ready for its time in the spotlight, it's going to be an interesting trip.
The friction remains the banks and their poor speed of adoption with features like VRP and bulk/mass payments.
We've seen superb adoption with small businesses using tech like HibanaPay to reduce their acquiring charges but without VRP we're left to settle with traditional means.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services[Upcoming Webinar] Generative AI: Managing unreliability in financial services

Trending

Related News
Financial wellness fintech Elifinty launches
/startups

Financial wellness fintech Elifinty launches

Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening
/retail

Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

Swedish open banking startup Kreditz raises €10 million

04 May

Payments Canada Summit: open access and open banking

04 May

Tarabut Gateway raises $32 million for Saudi push

03 May

NextGen Nordics 2023: the future of AI in BNPL

25 Apr

Australian pay by bank startup Waave raises $4.7 million

20 Apr

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. HSBC launches ESG Index

  3. Kasisto launches KAI-GPT banking-specific LLM

  4. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

  5. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023