Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tarabut Gateway

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tarabut Gateway raises $32 million for Saudi push

Tarabut Gateway raises $32 million for Saudi push

Tarabut Gateway, a Bahrain-based open banking platform, has completed a $32 milion Series A fundraise, which includes a first invesment in the nascent Middle East open finance scene by Visa.

The funding round was led by Pinnacle Capital, with participation from Aljazira Capital, Visa, Tiger Global, and existing investors.

With offices across Bahrain and UAE, Tarabut Gateway went live with its API infrastructure in December 2019 and in 2020opened offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The proceeds raised will be used to bolster Tarabut Gateway's footprint in the Saudi market, where it was among the first participants in the central bank's regulatory sandbox, a key component of the Kingdom's open banking framework rollout.

Abdulla Almoayed, founder and CEO of Tarabut Gateway, comments: "This fundraise reflects the potential of open banking, our advanced technology, and the trust placed in us by our partners both in KSA and globally. The proceeds of this fundraise will help us execute our strategy and contribute to realising the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision 2030.”

Andrew Torre, regional president of Visa CEMEA, says of the card scheme's investment: “Next-generation digital experiences and innovation are driving the future of financial services, and open banking is a growing movement that can help consumers better access and manage finances. We look forward to partnering with Tarabut Gateway, combining our global payments network and proven local solutions with their open banking platform to allow innovative financial services across the region.”

Related Companies

Tarabut Gateway

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Trending

Related News
UAE grants open banking licence to Tarabut Gateway
/payments

UAE grants open banking licence to Tarabut Gateway

Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round
/startups

Open Banking platform Tarabut Gateway lands $12 million pre-Series A round

Middle East Open Banking outfit Tarabut Gateway raises $13m

23 Feb 2021

Trending

  1. ChatGPT investment fund smashes the UK&#39;s ten most popular funds

  2. Stripe to power Microsoft Teams payments for businesses

  3. DoJ investigates Mastercard debit card programme

  4. Visa staffs up for &#39;ambitious&#39; crypto plans

  5. Lloyds tells employees to be back in office two days a week

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023