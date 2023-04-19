Triver raises £7 million to provide SMEs with instant capital

Triver, a London-based startup that uses open banking data and AI to provide short-term working capital to SMEs, has raised £7 million in seed funding.

Backers include Stride, Axeleo Capital and Motive Partners, with scout investment from Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. Angel investors include Triver’s non-executive director Dan Cobley - former Google UK MD and co-founder of ClearScore and Salary Finance.



Founded by Jerome Le Luel, a former chief risk officer at Funding Circle and former global head of risk analytics for Barclays, Triver funds SMEs’ short-term working capital needs, providing advances on a business’s client invoices with the click of a mouse.



Le Luel says SMEs can access finance equivalent to up to 20% of their annual turnover, instantly, and at a more competitive rate than other small business financing options in the market.



“Existing short-term finance solutions rarely fully satisfy small businesses," he says. "Yet it’s not a simple puzzle to solve. SMEs have complex cash flow management and underwriting their credit risk automatically is very hard - it has not been a priority for banks. But at Triver, we’ve cracked the code."



Using transaction-level insights, Triver is designed to be embedded within digital service providers already serving SMEs, such as accounting platforms, digital banks, payment providers, and procurement tools.



Le Luel adds: “We’re partnering with fintech and SaaS providers who recognise the opportunity for short-term working capital solutions to support their SME clients. Through our API, we provide an embedded solution that will sit on these providers’ own platforms. Not only do we offer the best value short-term financing to SMEs, we also provide a value-share back to partners. By working with us, they can earn additional income without worrying about debt funding and credit risk.”