Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Triver

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Artificial intelligence Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Triver raises &#163;7 million to provide SMEs with instant capital

Triver raises £7 million to provide SMEs with instant capital

Triver, a London-based startup that uses open banking data and AI to provide short-term working capital to SMEs, has raised £7 million in seed funding.

Backers include Stride, Axeleo Capital and Motive Partners, with scout investment from Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. Angel investors include Triver’s non-executive director Dan Cobley - former Google UK MD and co-founder of ClearScore and Salary Finance.

Founded by Jerome Le Luel, a former chief risk officer at Funding Circle and former global head of risk analytics for Barclays, Triver funds SMEs’ short-term working capital needs, providing advances on a business’s client invoices with the click of a mouse.

Le Luel says SMEs can access finance equivalent to up to 20% of their annual turnover, instantly, and at a more competitive rate than other small business financing options in the market.

“Existing short-term finance solutions rarely fully satisfy small businesses," he says. "Yet it’s not a simple puzzle to solve. SMEs have complex cash flow management and underwriting their credit risk automatically is very hard - it has not been a priority for banks. But at Triver, we’ve cracked the code."

Using transaction-level insights, Triver is designed to be embedded within digital service providers already serving SMEs, such as accounting platforms, digital banks, payment providers, and procurement tools.

Le Luel adds: “We’re partnering with fintech and SaaS providers who recognise the opportunity for short-term working capital solutions to support their SME clients. Through our API, we provide an embedded solution that will sit on these providers’ own platforms. Not only do we offer the best value short-term financing to SMEs, we also provide a value-share back to partners. By working with us, they can earn additional income without worrying about debt funding and credit risk.”

Related Companies

Triver

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Artificial intelligence Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFG[New Report] The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023 - A Special Edition for UK Fintech Week 2023 & IFGS 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Apple launches savings account

  2. Ex-TSB CIO fined &#163;80k over bungled IT migration

  3. Banking associations want payments removed from EU digital identity plan

  4. Virgin Money launches digital wealth platform

  5. Lloyds Bank launches PayMe for instant B2B payouts

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements