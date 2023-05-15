Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PPRO chief Black to step down

PPRO CEO Simon Black is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade at the helm of the UK cross-border e-payments firm.

Black's departure on 31 December comes in the wake of PPRO's integration of Alpha Fintech, which was acquired in March 2022.

The firm has also reshaped its management team with a new CTO, new CFO and new chief commercial officer, and strengthened its board, beginning with the appointment of former Swift boss Lázaro Campos as chairman a year ago.

Since joining PPRO in 2015, Black has brought in over $300 million in funding rounds that saw strategic investments from the likes of PayPal, Citi and JP Morgan. In its most recent round, in 2020, the company hit unicorn status.

Says Black: "With the company so well positioned for the next growth phase, and after almost nine years at the helm, I have decided it is the right time for me to step aside and help transition to a new CEO."

Adds Campos: "The board will now take the time needed to find the right successor and continue to build the business from strength to strength."

