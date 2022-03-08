Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PPRO Group Alpha FinTech

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PPRO buys Alpha Fintech for payments orchestration play

PPRO buys Alpha Fintech for payments orchestration play

UK cross-border e-payments firm PPRO has boosted its presence in Asia Pacific through the acquisition of Alpha Fintech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alpha Fintech’s cloud-based platform promises seamless integration of digital payments products and services, from processing and merchant management to risk management, fraud prevention, and data analytics.

The Apac-focussed company counts New Zealand’s BNZ and Southeast Asia’s super-app Grab among its clients.

PPRO says the deal enables it to offer a plug-and-play orchestration layer that will let its customers integrate products and services faster and at scale.

PPRO also gains 90 staffers, based primarily in Australia and Argentina, as well as the US and Singapore.

Simon Black, CEO, PPRO, says: “The acquisition of Alpha Fintech strengthens our position as both a global payments technology leader and trusted infrastructure partner to payment service providers, enterprises, banks and fintechs.”

Related Companies

PPRO Group Alpha FinTech

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fraud, Cash Positioning, and the Route to ISO 20022 Native

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital d[New Impact Study] Getting tech right: Selecting the right software products to fulfil the digital demands of banking

Trending

Related News
PPRO buys allpago
/payments

PPRO buys allpago

Trending

  1. NatWest preps for live roll out of variable recurring payments

  2. White House lays out ground rules for digital assets

  3. Crypto remains divisive amid Russia&#39;s invasion of Ukraine

  4. UK merchants warned to get ready for imminent SCA

  5. Merchants bid to block looming interchange fee hikes

Research
See all reports »
Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

Payments Transformation: Emerging Stronger

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

ISO 20022: How banks can avoid becoming a cautionary tale

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022

The Future of Embedded Finance 2022