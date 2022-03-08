PPRO buys Alpha Fintech for payments orchestration play

UK cross-border e-payments firm PPRO has boosted its presence in Asia Pacific through the acquisition of Alpha Fintech. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alpha Fintech’s cloud-based platform promises seamless integration of digital payments products and services, from processing and merchant management to risk management, fraud prevention, and data analytics.



The Apac-focussed company counts New Zealand’s BNZ and Southeast Asia’s super-app Grab among its clients.



PPRO says the deal enables it to offer a plug-and-play orchestration layer that will let its customers integrate products and services faster and at scale.



PPRO also gains 90 staffers, based primarily in Australia and Argentina, as well as the US and Singapore.



Simon Black, CEO, PPRO, says: “The acquisition of Alpha Fintech strengthens our position as both a global payments technology leader and trusted infrastructure partner to payment service providers, enterprises, banks and fintechs.”