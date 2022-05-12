Former Swift chief Lázaro Campos joins PPRO as chairman

Digital payments processors PPRO has appointed former Swift CEO Lázaro Campos as its first independent chairman.

Campos spent nearly 25 years at Swift where he held numerous positions before serving as CEO. A seasoned, non-executive director, Campos also holds board positions at Starling Bank, payments platform Payoneer, is an independent member of the Bank of England’s RTGS/CHAPS Board and chairman of open banking platform DirectID.



Campos takes over from Tim van Delden, representative and managing partner of PPRO shareholder HPE Growth.



Says van Delden: “Through holding numerous board positions, Lázaro has deep knowledge of how to improve and optimise a board and make executive teams more effective. This complements his payments expertise and will help guide PPRO’s ambition to scale as the leading provider of digital payments infrastructure,”



Commenting on his new post, Campos says: “Adding an independent chairman demonstrates that PPRO is serious about good governance and best practices, and I am excited to be contributing to the growth of such a pioneer in the digital payments infrastructure space. PPRO is perfectly positioned to solve cross-border complexity, increase access to the payment methods consumers need - wherever they are - and enable payment service providers, enterprises, fintechs and banks to expand to more markets and boost revenue.”