PPRO adds BNPL from Zip to payment mix

PPRO merchants will soon have the ability to integrate buy now, pay later services from Australian provider Zip at the point of checkout.

Zip, which includes Zip Pay and Zip Money, becomes the first Australian BNPL method to be added to PPRO’s digital payments infrastructure and sits alongside other Australian local payment methods.



The new integration allows PPRO’s global partners and their merchants to offer Australian consumers a way to pay with their preferred checkout option when they shop online.



Tristan Chiappini, VP and head of partnerships Apac at PPRO, comments: “Australians are ahead of the curve when it comes to using alternative payment methods like instant bank transfers, digital wallets, and BNPL products to transact online. In fact, the popularity of BNPL continues to grow in the country, it will soon overtake credit and debit cards as a preferred payment method. The addition of Zip to our Australian payments mix enables us to better serve our PSP partners and their merchants, giving them greater access to Australian consumers and the country’s booming e-commerce sector.”



Earlier this year, PPRO acquired Alpha Fintech in a deal that will strengthen its presence in Asia Pacific and enable it to offer a plug-and-play orchestration layer that will let its customers integrate products and services faster and at scale.



For Zip, which is looking for a buyer for its UK subsidiary and recently nixed a deal to acquire US-based Sezzle, the agreement opens up access to PPRO's ecosystem of cross-border payment services providers and merchants.



Tommy Mermelshtayn, chief strategy officer at Zip, says: “This exciting new alliance will allow us to globally scale our partner ecosystem by supporting our core markets, and better manage our partner onboarding process."