Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro ThreatFabric

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
ABN Amro co-leads €11.5 million seed round in ThreatFabric

ABN Amro co-leads €11.5 million seed round in ThreatFabric

ABN Amro has co-led a €11.5 million seed round in fraud detection fintech ThreatFabric to exp[and its technical capabilities and support its growth.

Co-developed with ABN Amro, ThreatFabric provides a software-as-Service package for bank web and mobile channels.

A large part of the investment will be used to extend two separate protection layers of ThreatFabric’s Fraud Risk Suite including behaviour-based location intelligence and behavioural biometrics. The latter uses AI to to define criminal attacks paths through continuous threat modelling. As an example, the company cites the strong need for drained savings, the use of new Remote Access Tools or call spoofing apps as typical calling cards used by fraudsters in Authorized Push Payment (APP) fraud.

Once a fraudster visits these attack paths or uses new attack tools, additional risk scores are added to the overall behavioural analytics engine.

Han Sahin, CEO at ThreatFabric, comments: "This Seed Round with investment capital from ABN Amro Ventures, Motive Ventures, and participation from 10xFounders and 14Peaks capital will be used for further expansion and to extend our Fraud Risk Suite platform focused on new proactive fraud controls. For example, with behaviour-based location intelligence and behavioural biometrics that use advanced AI models that forecast potential fraudsters online footprint inside payment journeys”.

Related Companies

ABN Amro ThreatFabric

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Trending

Related News
ABN Amro partners Gimi on kids' financial education app
/retail

ABN Amro partners Gimi on kids' financial education app

Rabobank and ABN Amro target privacy-friendly data analysis
/crime

Rabobank and ABN Amro target privacy-friendly data analysis

ABN Amro develops 'self-healing cybersecurity software

19 Mar 2021

ABN Amro app breaks record with 1,000,000,000 mobile logins

21 Dec 2020

ABN Amro tops up fintech venture fund

17 Dec 2020

ABN Amro joins with Techstars in startup hunt

28 Aug 2020

ABN Amro winds down Moneyou

12 Aug 2020

Trending

  1. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  2. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  3. Customer loses &#163;60,000 to criminal posing as Santander&#39;s head of fraud

  4. Payments Canada Summit: TD Bank’s Kushank Rastogi on real-time payments

  5. Payments Canada Summit: Ghana&#39;s eCedi pilot

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023