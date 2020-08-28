ABN Amro joins with Techstars in startup hunt

ABN Amro is collaborating with Techstars in a search for new startups capable of transforming financial services for businesses and consumers.

The partnership will connect the Dutch bank with Techstars' worldwide network of startup entrepreneurs, inviting promising early-stage companies to join an inaugural accelerator programme in Amsterdam in 2021.



Edwin van Bommel, chief innovation officer at ABN Amro: “Working with startups is crucial for ABN Amro’s innovation journey. Our aim is to be at the forefront of new technology in relevant ecosystems related to financial services, helping startups to become leaders in their field while building out our own leading position in innovation as well. We believe combining pioneering products and services developed by startups with the expertise and scale of ABN Amro will accelerate both of our dreams and ambitions.”



Applications for the first cohort will officially be open from 14 September 2020.