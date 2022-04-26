ABN Amro partners Gimi on kids' financial education app

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ABN Amro partners Gimi on kids&#39; financial education app

ABN Amro has teamed up with Swedish children's financial literacy startup Gimi on a co-branded app.

The Gimi app is aimed at children between the ages of seven and 13 and encourages experiential and social learning, promising to provide users with fun, efficient, and practical opportunities to learn how to handle their personal finances.

The app is now coming to users in the Netherlands thanks to the ABN Amro deal, with free access to Gimi's Superskills Pro subscription, which is typically €2.99 per child per month.

Jorissa Neutelings, chief digital officer, ABN Amro, says: "At ABN Amro we believe that financial literacy is a key building block to a successful life.

"Through our partnership with Gimi we’re now able to provide parents with a convenient, engaging, and fun tool to teach their kids to become smart with money and grow into financially independent and responsible young adults."

