Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

ABN Amro Rabobank

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Money Laundering Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Rabobank and ABN Amro target privacy-friendly data analysis

Rabobank and ABN Amro target privacy-friendly data analysis

ABN Amro and Rabobank are working with research outfit TNO to test technology that lets banks share data used for detecting financial crime while still respecting clients' privacy.

The partners are experimenting with ways of monitoring transactions between clients at different banks without sharing the risk scores that they assign their customers.

"We don’t want to share these risk scores with other banks. But if one of our low-risk clients receives money from high-risk clients at other banks, we want to be able to monitor that client more closely," explains ABN Amro in a blog.

The Multi Party Computation for Anti Money Laundering (MPC4AML) project is testing whether this problem can be solved by encrypting and splitting the data so that while the original risk score cannot be seen, an algorithm can calculate which low-risk clients are involved in transactions with high-risk clients at other banks, and vice versa.

The partners have been using a synthetic data set containing fictional clients, with "good initial results".

Related Companies

ABN Amro Rabobank

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Money Laundering Privacy
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Paper] Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

ABN Amro

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience[Webinar] Spotlight on UX: Why Issuers are prioritising Digital Experience

Trending

Related News
ABN Amro develops 'self-healing cybersecurity software
/security

ABN Amro develops 'self-healing cybersecurity software

Trending

  1. Revolut packs a punch with new glow-in-the-dark debit card

  2. Former Revolut exec raises $7.1m for DeFi startup

  3. Pound Sterling Tumbles Towards the End of Q1 Erasing Nearly All Gains

  4. Walgreens launches a bank acount

  5. UK watchdog accuses Mastercard and rivals of operating pre-paid card cartel

Research
See all papers »
Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

Industry Spotlight - Real Time Intraday Liquidity Management

The Future of Cloud 2021

The Future of Cloud 2021

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?

Corporate Onboarding: Will it become a competitive differentiator for banks in a real time world?