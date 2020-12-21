ABN Amro app breaks record with 1,000,000,000 mobile logins

In 2020, the ABN Amro mobile banking app broke the magic boundary of 1 billion logins in single calendar year for the first time. On average, a customer logged in 390 times over the past 12 months.

More than four out of five clients used the app in 2020, with the Covid-19 pandemic pushing it into new demographics, such as senior citizens..



“To get right down to it: we expect this number to rise further in the future and to stay above 1 billion annually,” says Hans Pothuizen, lead product owner of the ABN Amro app. “The number of logins has been on the rise in recent years. At the same time, a growing number of clients are using the app for the first time. The new functions we’ll be adding in the coming period should help drive this number up.”



The number of iDeal account-to-account payments made through the app also broke records this year: 51% more payments were made in January and February of 2020 than in the same period the previous year. Online purchases really took flight during Covid-19, with a more than 60% increase in iDeal payments made through the app in these months.



Pothuizen says the bank intends to add a range of new functionality to the app over the course of 2021.



“It will soon be possible to open a joint account in the app. And we’re going to make transfers easier to carry out and the app more accessible," he says. "We’re doing this to ensure that disabled clients, for instance the blind, can easily use the app."