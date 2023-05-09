Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
New malware strain hits Eastern Asia

New malware strain hits Eastern Asia

A new phishing malware strain that mimics legitimate apps to steal user credentials and banking data has emerged in Eastern Asia.

Typically delivered via e-mail, the 'FluHorse malware operates via a set of malicious Android applications, each of which mimics a popular and legitimate app with over 100,000 installs.

Uncovered by CheckPoint Research, these malicious apps are designed to extract sensitive information, including user credentials and Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) codes.

The apps mimicked by the FluHorse carrier apps are 'ETC,' a toll-collection app used in Taiwan, and 'VPBank Neo,' a banking app in Vietnam. Both legitimate versions of these apps have over a million downloads each on Google Play.

Cybercriminals often opt for popular apps with a high number of downloads to maximize the impact of their attack and gain greater traction.

Checkpoint discovered multiple high-profile entities among the recipients of these specific emails in this attack, including employees of the government sector and large industrial companies.

FluHorse comes as the Apac region is experiencing a major increase in cyberattacks - in the first quarter of 2023, the average organization in Apac was attacked 1,835 times per week according to Check Point Research. This is a 16% increase over the first quarter of 2022.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023[New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Trending

Related News
Cybercriminals can now block contactless payments
/security

Cybercriminals can now block contactless payments

Indian securities depositary suffers malware attack
/security

Indian securities depositary suffers malware attack

Moroccan cops nab suspected hacker Dr Hex

07 Jul 2021

European Payments Council issues RfP for real-time malware platform

30 Apr 2021

ECB shuts down website hit by hackers

16 Aug 2019

GozNym malware cybergang taken down

17 May 2019

Trending

  1. ChatGPT investment fund smashes the UK&#39;s ten most popular funds

  2. Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

  3. Fintech to become $1.5 trillion industry by 2030

  4. Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

  5. Weaknesses in bank mobile app security are exposing customers to fraud - Which?

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023