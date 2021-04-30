Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

European Payments Council

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
European Payments Council issues RfP for real-time malware platform

European Payments Council issues RfP for real-time malware platform

The European Payments Council has issued a Request for Proposal to find an outsourced service provider for a new Sepa-wide Malware Information Sharing Platform to address real-time payments fraud risks.

With instances of fraud and scams on the way up, the new platform will aim to provide real-time fraud information sharing with direct browser access by all payment scheme participants.

In a document, the EPC states: "With the advent of Sepa instant payments, it became clear that the existing process for prioritising payment blocking requests related to fraud (through a bi-lateral email exchange process)is insufficient for contacting the appropriate persons related to payment blocking requests in case of fraudulent transactions in a timely manner."

The EPC is looking for a "reliable independent service provider" to which it can outsource the management and the maintenance of the EPC MISP instance. It is expected that the platform will be fully operational and available to all payment scheme participants by February 2022 following three months of pilot testing.

Vendors with a legitimate interest and meeting the eligibility criteria sdhould submit their application by close of business on the 28th of May.

Related Companies

European Payments Council

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How banks can benefit from digital corporate customer onboarding

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking[Webinar] Instant Payments: Bringing retail success to corporate banking

Trending

Related News
EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group
/payments

EPC opens applications for Request To Pay stakeholder group

EPC gears up for pan-European instant payments

EPC gears up for pan-European instant payments

EPC to issue RFI for interoperable P2P mobile payments

30 Jun 2017

EPC: Pan-European instant payments set for November 2017

30 Nov 2016

Trending

  1. Blockchains comparison: what is the actual difference? Cardano, Elrond, Polkadot and Ethereum 2.0

  2. GoCardless launches open banking payments

  3. Deutsche Bank to close branches; move to hybrid working model

  4. Israeli fintech Pagaya plans to enter Wall Street at $8 billion

  5. DBS, Temasek and JPMorgan set up DLT-based payments joint venture

Research
See all papers »
The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

The Cloud-native journey - Why Hybrid Cloud and Open Source go hand-in-hand

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Reimagining Risk Modelling ESG Solutions

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape

Adapting to a shifting Cards Landscape