Indian securities depositary suffers malware attack

India's Central Securities Depositary Limited (CSDL) says it has detected malware on its systems.

In a filing with the country's National Stock Exchange, the securities depositary says it found the malware "in a few of its internal machines".



"As a matter of abundant caution, the Company immediately isolated the machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market," says the filing.



CSDL insists that there is "no reason to believe" that confidential information or investor data has been compromised.