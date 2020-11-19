Danske Bank rolls out expense management tool

Danske Bank has joined forces with fintech Zenegy on a service that automates the processing of corporate card payments.

Initially launching in Denmark before arriving in other Nordic countries, the service consists of an app that enables businesses and employees to keep track of vouchers and payments in connection with purchases and outlays made with their existing Mastercards.



Niels Bang-Hansen, head, business banking, Denmark, Danske, says: "Many of the small and medium-sized businesses are today challenged by time-consuming, manual workflows, for example when processing vouchers for business purchases.



"This shows on the bottom line. We want to help them with that, and we consider it only natural, and also efficient, to offer this service as part of the customers’ business relations with us."



Danske acquired an 11% stake in Zenegy last year.