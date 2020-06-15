Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Danske Bank bids to cut bureaucracy for IT staffers

Danske Bank bids to cut bureaucracy for IT staffers

Danske Bank is cutting 63 jobs as part of a restructuring effort designed to reduce bureaucracy for thousands of IT and business development employees.

The bank says that 700 employees are now moving to what it calls a more efficient and less hierarchical way of working that will result in "less bureaucracy and more flexibility".

Eventually, 5000 technology and business development staffers will move to the new system, dubbed Better Ways of Working.

People will be organised in cross-functional teams and will get the mandate to decide on how to develop the best solutions for Danske Bank’s customers.

The move will see 156 coordinating positions disappear. Most affected employees have been found new roles but 63 will lose their jobs.

Lars Alstrup, lead of the Better Ways of Working initiative says it is designed to "enable us to provide better digital customer experiences and to react faster to our customers’ wishes and needs that are constantly changing".

Last week, the bank launched a project to capitalise on the positive aspects of home working as it prepares for a post-Corona workplace. Employees will get the option to work from home one or two days a week, while all internal meetings will be available through Skype.

Related Companies

Danske Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Real Time Payments: Innovation in an accelerating instant world

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data, [New Impact Study] A[New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Trending Stories

Related News
Danske Bank rethinks workplace structures
/retail

Danske Bank rethinks workplace structures

Nordic banks to cut compliance staff in favour of robots

Nordic banks to cut compliance staff in favour of robots

Danske Bank joins Lighthouse fintech engagement programme

15 Mar 2019

Trending

  1. DBS customers can now see what they may look like when they reach retirement age

  2. The second wave of fintech disruption: three trends shaping the future of payments

  3. JPMorgan Chase to debut digital receipt management

  4. Santander to hire 3000 techies this year

  5. Bankrupt fintech founders win seed round to help other SMEs avoid invoice management trap

Research
See all papers »
Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

Instant Payments: Why Covid-19 is Bringing the Roadmap Forward

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020