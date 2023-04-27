Raiffeisenlandesbank to offer crypto investments

Austria's Raiffeisenlandesbank aims to become the first traditional European bank to incorporate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets into its investment offering for clients.

The co-operative banking group is tapping technology from BitPanda Technology Solutions to proviode the SaS trading infrastructure to deliver on its ambitions. The Austrian crypto tech firm will furnish RLB NÖ-Wien with API connectivity to its digital asset exchange wrapped in a white label package.



Users will be able to invest from as little one euro. Crypto investment will be featured alongside digital investment services for stocks, exchange-traded funds, precious metals and commodities.



“In the spirit of absolute customer focus, we stand by our customers as a reliable and strong partner. Personal advice is just as important as digital solutions that are up-to-date,” emphasises Michael Höllerer, CEO of Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien: “The deal with Bitpanda aims to expand our product range with an innovative, secure facet and enable all customers to easily accumulate wealth.”



RLB NÖ-Wien plans to make the new offering available to all customers segements, including retail, private banking and corporate customers.