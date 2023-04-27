Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
Raiffeisenlandesbank to offer crypto investments

Austria's Raiffeisenlandesbank aims to become the first traditional European bank to incorporate cryptocurrencies and other digital assets into its investment offering for clients.

The co-operative banking group is tapping technology from BitPanda Technology Solutions to proviode the SaS trading infrastructure to deliver on its ambitions. The Austrian crypto tech firm will furnish RLB NÖ-Wien with API connectivity to its digital asset exchange wrapped in a white label package.

Users will be able to invest from as little one euro. Crypto investment will be featured alongside digital investment services for stocks, exchange-traded funds, precious metals and commodities.

“In the spirit of absolute customer focus, we stand by our customers as a reliable and strong partner. Personal advice is just as important as digital solutions that are up-to-date,” emphasises Michael Höllerer, CEO of Raiffeisenlandesbank NÖ-Wien: “The deal with Bitpanda aims to expand our product range with an innovative, secure facet and enable all customers to easily accumulate wealth.”

RLB NÖ-Wien plans to make the new offering available to all customers segements, including retail, private banking and corporate customers.

