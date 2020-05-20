Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Raiffeisen Centro Bank Billon

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Raiffeisen Bank to pilot digital currency

Raiffeisen Bank to pilot digital currency

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank is to pilot the use of digital currency for money transfers and custody with corporate and institutional clients after a successful proof-of-concept with British-Polish fintech BIllon.

The pilot will lever a new form of national currency tokenization using Billon’s distributed ledger technology, successfully tested during RBI’s Elevator Lab acceleration programme earlier this year.

Pegged 1:1 to the euro or any other national currency in CEE, the RBI Coin is designed to speed up cross-border transactions.

Stefan Andjelic, blockchain hub lead at Raiffeisen Bank International, comments: “Billon is a great example of a fintech that understands how to adapt blockchain to serve the needs of banks and their clients. Specifically during the Covid-19 situation, banks need to partner with fintechs to innovate faster and help clients with payments processing and liquidity needs.”

With the system, e-money transactions can be supplemented with additional documents or data, such as invoices and confirmation of source of funds, for full transparency and audit trail. End-to-end benefits will be estimated at the end of the pilot, but Billon expects the bank to improve customer experience, differentiate its offering and achieve process and cost efficiencies in several categories.

Related Companies

Raiffeisen Centro Bank Billon

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey, [EBAda[EBAday Online Webinar] Instant Payments as a stepping stone in the digital payments journey

Trending Stories

Related News
Raiffeisen Bank International invests in Regtech startup kompany

Raiffeisen Bank International invests in Regtech startup kompany

Raiffeisen buys out Avaloq from JV following IT platform rollout

Raiffeisen buys out Avaloq from JV following IT platform rollout

Poland puts credit histories on the blockchain

14 May 2018

Billon completes live distributed ledger pay outs in the UK

27 Mar 2017

Raiffeisen retools ATMs for contactless and QR-code driven transactions

02 Dec 2016

Trending

  1. Tencent rolls out credit scoring system - report

  2. Monzo seeks fresh funding as Covid-19 decimates valuation

  3. Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

  4. Deutsche Bank restarts redundancy programme; views Covid as cost-cutting opportunity

  5. Diebold Nixdorf hit by ransomware attack

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA