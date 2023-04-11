Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal Visa Western Union i2c Inc. DailyPay TabaPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

Visa partners PayPal for interoperable P2P payments

Visa is teaming up with a host of firms, including PayPal and Western Union, to let people send each other money between different P2P payment apps.

The new Visa+ service means that, later this year, Venmo and PayPal users in the US will be able to start moving money seamlessly between the two platforms.

Visa+ will not require users to have a Visa card; instead, by setting up a personalized payment address linked to their Venmo or PayPal account, people using either app will be able to receive and send payment between the platforms.

DailyPay, i2c, TabaPay and Western Union have also agreed to integrate Visa+ within their platforms, meaning that participating digital wallets, neo-banks and other payment apps, reaching millions of US users, will be able to enable interoperability.

"Consumers continue to seek simple and seamless ways to digitally move money between friends and family, including the ability to send money between different payment platforms,” says Chris Newkirk, global head, new payment flows, Visa. “We are thrilled to partner with like-minded innovators to broaden the reach of P2P payments across platforms.

Related Companies

PayPal Visa Western Union i2c Inc. DailyPay TabaPay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?[Upcoming Webinar] APP and Money Mules: What role do banks play?

Trending

Related News
Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement
/payments

Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets
/crypto

Visa explores auto payments for crypto wallets

Visa pledges to invest $1 billion in Africa

15 Dec 2022

Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

18 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. Welcome to BloombergGPT, a large-scale language model built for finance

  2. Get Ready for the Launch: A Fintech Guide to the FedNow Payment Service

  3. EY hit with German audit ban over Wirecard work

  4. Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

  5. Mastercard makes sustainable cards pledge

Research
See all reports »
Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame