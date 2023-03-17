Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

Judge upholds $5.6bn interchange settlement

A US federal appeals court has upheld a $5.6 billion antitrust class-action settlement between 12 million retailers and Visa and Mastercard over interchange fees.

The court denied an effort to kill the deal by a group of gas station operators. It also rejected a complaint that the $523 million of legal fees awarded to the retailers' lawyers was too high.

Stretching back to 2005, the litigation saw a settlement reached in 2012, with Visa and Mastercard agreeing to pay up $7.25 billion to retailers over claims that the card schemes had improperly fixed credit and debit card swipe fees.

However, the deal was soon rejected by a host of top retailers and trade groups, who counter-sued the card schemes in search of heftier fines and deeper reforms. Nearly 8000 merchants opted out, bringing the settlement down to $5.7 billion.

In a victory for those merchants, in 2016 the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in New York unanimously struck down the settlement, with Judge Pierre Leval saying: "This is not a settlement; it is a confiscation."

Then in 2019, a different judge approved the new $5.6 billion settlement which has now been upheld.

