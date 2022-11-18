Visa names Ryan McInerney as incoming CEO

Visa has announced that current president, Ryan McInerney, will be appointed CEO of the banking giant effective from the 1st of February, 2023.

Current CEO, Alfred F. Kelly Jr., who has been serving as CEO since 2016 and chairman since 2019, will become an executive chairman of the board after leaving the role.

McInerney has held the position of president since 2013, where he was responsible for overseeing Visa’s global businesses, financial institutions, partners, and acquirers, and supervising numerous departments including client services, product team, and the merchant team. He has been working in the payments and banking industry for over 20 years, having previously worked as CEO for consumer banking at JPMorgan Chase.

Kelly stated: “I cannot think of a finer leader to continue to position Visa at the centre of money movement in increasingly innovative ways. Ryan has boundless energy and passion for this business and in his role as President, and as my close partner for the past six years, he has become intimately familiar with how Visa operates and the exciting opportunities this industry presents.”

John F. Lundgren, lead independent director and former chairman and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker, commented: “We are extremely grateful for Al’s leadership over the past six years. His deep industry expertise and eye for the future have positioned Visa as a leader in payments in an evolving and increasingly challenging external environment. Ryan’s appointment reflects the Board’s very well-established and thoughtful succession plan. Visa’s success will continue to accelerate with Ryan assuming this new role.”

Visa recently announced the issuance of prepaid cards featuring animated art for upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar as the official payment partner. The animation will depict the tournament’s official mascot La’eeb.

